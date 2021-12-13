APA Corporation [APA] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $36

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.81 during the day while it closed the day at $26.67. The company report on November 30, 2021 that APA Corporation Announces Egyptian Parliament’s Approval of Modernized Production Sharing Contract.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the Egyptian Parliament has approved the previously announced agreement to modernize and consolidate its current Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOP) and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

The PSC now goes to the desk of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his ratification, which is the next and final step for the revised PSC terms to take full legal effect. Once this has occurred, APA will provide additional details of the PSC changes and updated guidance regarding the financial impacts of various terms, APA’s revised investment plans and the resulting changes to the near-term production growth profile.

APA Corporation stock has also gained 4.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APA stock has inclined by 32.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.96% and gained 87.95% year-on date.

The market cap for APA stock reached $9.92 billion, with 379.00 million shares outstanding and 362.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.35M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 8920360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $34.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$2,139,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $8,380 million, or 89.10% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,653,797, which is approximately 3.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,432,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.27 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $673.7 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 0.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 43,351,101 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 41,051,630 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 229,797,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,199,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,602,006 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,160,495 shares during the same period.