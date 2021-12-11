Wall Street Analyst Initiated SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. What else is Wall St. saying

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.68%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that SITE Centers Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Class A Preferred Share Dividend.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared its fourth quarter 2021 Preferred Class A stock dividend of $0.39844 per depositary share.

Each Class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class A dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2021 and ending January 14, 2022. The declared Preferred Class A Dividend is payable in cash on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SITC stock rose by 46.07%. The one-year SITE Centers Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.76. The average equity rating for SITC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 211.05 million shares outstanding and 181.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SITC stock reached a trading volume of 2906864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SITC shares from 8 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.10.

SITC Stock Performance Analysis:

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SITE Centers Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.22.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.59. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $109,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

SITC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,936 million, or 89.50% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,815,119, which is approximately -4.298% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,707,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.87 million in SITC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $202.81 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 12,562,056 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 18,058,200 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 155,110,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,730,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,602,478 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,263 shares during the same period.