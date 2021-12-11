Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] moved down -0.58: Why It’s Important

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] traded at a low on 12/09/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.31. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Maximum Tender Offer”) for up to an increased maximum aggregate purchase price which, after giving effect to the elimination of the Series Tender Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase dated November 18, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) for the 2024 Notes (as defined below), is sufficient to purchase all of the 2039 Notes (as defined below) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date (as defined below) (such increased maximum aggregate purchase price, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 1.200% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), its outstanding 3.650% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “3.650% 2025 Notes”), its outstanding 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2.850% 2025 Notes”), its outstanding 10.500% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “2039 Notes”), its outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes”) and the outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Valero Energy Partners LP and guaranteed by Valero (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the 3.650% 2025 Notes, the 2.850% 2025 Notes, the 2039 Notes, the 2030 Notes, the 2032 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer, the aggregate principal amount of each of the 2024 Notes, 3.650% 2025 Notes, 2026 Notes and 2039 Notes listed in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The applicable Reference Yield, Repurchase Yield, Early Tender Payment and Total Consideration (each as defined more fully in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the 2024 Notes, 3.650% 2025 Notes, 2026 Notes and 2039 Notes accepted for purchase are detailed in the table below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3003202 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valero Energy Corporation stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $29.35 billion, with 408.76 million shares outstanding and 407.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 3003202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $91.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.39, while it was recorded at 70.56 for the last single week of trading, and 73.34 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.46. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of -$143,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $22,673 million, or 79.00% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,324,721, which is approximately 0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,013,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 16,430,157 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 18,131,564 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 286,046,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,608,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,748,513 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,874,249 shares during the same period.