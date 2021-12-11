PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $47

PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE: PNM] closed the trading session at $44.94 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.91, while the highest price level was $45.06. The company report on December 8, 2021 that New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Rejects Agreement Reached with Parties in PNM / AVANGRID Merger.

Today the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) rejected the agreement reached by parties in the merger application involving PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), its wholly-owned subsidiary Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and AVANGRID, Inc.

The NMPRC voted 5-0 to reject the parties’ agreements reached in the merger proceedings, following a 4-1 vote to deny a request for oral argument seeking to address concerns expressed by the NMPRC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 718.11K shares, PNM reached to a volume of 6097904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNM shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PNM Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for PNM Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNM Resources Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, PNM shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.95 for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.93, while it was recorded at 45.43 for the last single week of trading, and 48.95 for the last 200 days.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.36. PNM Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for PNM is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.69. Additionally, PNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] managed to generate an average of $101,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.PNM Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM Resources Inc. go to 4.90%.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,314 million, or 86.40% of PNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,005,789, which is approximately -2.394% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,578,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.44 million in PNM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $155.24 million in PNM stock with ownership of nearly 18.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PNM Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE:PNM] by around 8,902,017 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 7,770,557 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 55,957,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,630,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,695 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,181 shares during the same period.