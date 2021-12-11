LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] is -56.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] closed the trading session at $16.37 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.27, while the highest price level was $17.88. The company report on November 18, 2021 that LegalZoom to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the No. 1 brand in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.75 percent and weekly performance of -11.70 percent. The stock has performed -34.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.25K shares, LZ reached to a volume of 2595443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

LZ stock trade performance evaluation

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.86, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.66. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for LZ is now 159.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.95. Additionally, LZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,445.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 204.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 18.66%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,732 million, or 50.80% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.15 million in LZ stocks shares; and KPCB DGF ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $196.0 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 21,668,186 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,876,642 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 68,792,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,336,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,169,726 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,162 shares during the same period.