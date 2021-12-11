JP Morgan lifts LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LFST] loss -2.84% or -0.27 points to close at $9.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2306452 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that LIFESTANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LifeStance Health Group, Inc. on Behalf of LifeStance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) on behalf of LifeStance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LifeStance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

It opened the trading session at $9.29, the shares rose to $10.2541 and dropped to $9.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LFST points out that the company has recorded -61.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, LFST reached to a volume of 2306452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $16, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on LFST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, LFST shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.54% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.09. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.09.

Return on Total Capital for LFST is now 1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.46. Additionally, LFST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] managed to generate an average of -$8,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]

There are presently around $2,600 million, or 78.60% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 175,284,635, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, holding 45,734,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.48 million in LFST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $194.25 million in LFST stock with ownership of nearly 129.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LFST] by around 20,231,478 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 14,819,952 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 238,628,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,680,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFST stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,654 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,268,811 shares during the same period.