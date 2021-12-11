DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Revenue clocked in at $303.00 million, up 4.40% YTD: What’s Next?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] price plunged by -3.70 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on November 2, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, November 2, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

A sum of 2291450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. DHT Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.56 and dropped to a low of $5.41 until finishing in the latest session at $5.46.

The one-year DHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.09. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $557 million, or 63.60% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,881,142, which is approximately 12.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,732,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.53 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.23 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 13,219,373 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,977,142 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,019,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,216,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,553,440 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,568,407 shares during the same period.