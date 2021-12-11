Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $740

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] loss -4.69% or -30.1 points to close at $611.97 with a heavy trading volume of 2594143 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Charter Presentation at UBS Global TMT Conference Rescheduled for December 8, 2021.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, “Charter”) today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mr. Rutledge was originally scheduled to participate in the conference on December 7, 2021, but due to technical difficulties impacting the conference, Mr. Rutledge’s remarks have been rescheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A live webcast of the virtual event can be accessed on Charter’s investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

It opened the trading session at $632.99, the shares rose to $634.505 and dropped to $606.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHTR points out that the company has recorded -10.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 987.08K shares, CHTR reached to a volume of 2594143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $795.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $815 to $730. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Charter Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $825 to $725, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CHTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 19.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CHTR stock

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, CHTR shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 694.29, while it was recorded at 651.38 for the last single week of trading, and 699.99 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Charter Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for CHTR is now 7.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.27. Additionally, CHTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 348.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] managed to generate an average of $33,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 37.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

There are presently around $80,748 million, or 70.90% of CHTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 10,359,092, which is approximately -0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,199,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.05 billion in CHTR stock with ownership of nearly -4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charter Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR] by around 4,912,523 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 9,276,757 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 111,573,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,762,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHTR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,333 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 827,618 shares during the same period.