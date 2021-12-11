Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Revenue clocked in at $15.10 billion, up 26.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.85%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Hits Record High.

Online prices increased 3.5% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, ADBE stock rose by 30.77%. The one-year Adobe Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.63. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $328.00 billion, with 477.00 million shares outstanding and 474.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ADBE stock reached a trading volume of 2496322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $715.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $770, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ADBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 22.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 49.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 636.10, while it was recorded at 634.84 for the last single week of trading, and 574.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.91 and a Gross Margin at +85.36. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $233,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 18.28%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 13,474,428 shares. Additionally, 946 investors decreased positions by around 13,266,047 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 372,586,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,327,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,941,563 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 911,855 shares during the same period.