Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell -18.59% so far this year. What now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$3.52. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Pricing of its Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its 3.700% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Any and All Notes”) and (ii) up to the aggregate purchase price set forth below (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date (as defined below) and excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offers) (the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its 3.550% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Acceptance Priority Level 1 Notes”), 3.550% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Acceptance Priority Level 2 Notes”), 4.450% Senior Notes due 2045, 3.050% Senior Notes due 2026, 4.250% Senior Notes due 2035 and 5.750% Senior Notes due 2039 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes,” and together with the Any and All Notes, the “Securities”). The Tender Offers are being made upon, and are subject to, the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 15, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as amended by our press release of earlier today. Tenders of Securities may no longer be withdrawn except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Approximately $211.48 million in aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 29, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”) and will be accepted for purchase on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below). As disclosed earlier today, the Company amended the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price from $1.5 billion to an amount equal to the aggregate purchase price necessary to purchase on the Early Settlement Date all of the Acceptance Priority Level 1 Notes and all of the Acceptance Priority Level 2 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Date. Such amount has now been established as approximately $1.93 billion. No other Maximum Tender Offer Notes will be accepted for purchase. The pricing and related information established at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, November 30, 2021, is below.

A sum of 2439207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $128.38 and dropped to a low of $125.18 until finishing in the latest session at $125.44.

The one-year ZBH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.99. The average equity rating for ZBH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $169.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.12, while it was recorded at 125.91 for the last single week of trading, and 154.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of -$6,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 9.85%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,767 million, or 92.10% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,565,511, which is approximately 2.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,152,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.49 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly 26.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 17,689,471 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 17,744,148 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 156,620,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,054,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,379,405 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,990,458 shares during the same period.