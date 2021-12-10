why Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.67

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $51.75 during the day while it closed the day at $49.62. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Station Casinos LLC Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Station Casinos LLC (the “Company”), a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR), announced today it priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at an interest rate of 4.625% per annum and an issue price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes The offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility, (i) to make a distribution of approximately $344 million to holders of the Company’s outstanding limited liability company interests, including the Company’s parent, Red Rock Resorts, Inc., (ii) to pay the purchase price for shares of Class A Common Stock tendered in RRR’s offer to purchase up to $350 million of its Class A Common Stock, (iii) to pay fees and costs associated with such transactions and (iv) for general corporate purposes.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RRR stock has inclined by 23.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.99% and gained 110.62% year-on date.

The market cap for RRR stock reached $5.96 billion, with 69.04 million shares outstanding and 63.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 876.84K shares, RRR reached a trading volume of 3244718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRR shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $33 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Rock Resorts Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

RRR stock trade performance evaluation

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, RRR shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.16, while it was recorded at 48.42 for the last single week of trading, and 43.17 for the last 200 days.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.72.

Return on Total Capital for RRR is now 3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 826.97. Additionally, RRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 819.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] managed to generate an average of -$19,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,285 million, or 96.00% of RRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRR stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 7,979,826, which is approximately 4.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,404,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.89 million in RRR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $310.47 million in RRR stock with ownership of nearly -2.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR] by around 5,407,865 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,007,334 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 54,346,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,761,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,380 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 932,833 shares during the same period.