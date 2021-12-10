why Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $226.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] plunged by -$25.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.10 during the day while it closed the day at $29.11. The company report on December 9, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) on Behalf of Investors.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2020, Reata announced that its Phase 3 CARDINAL study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease by Alport syndrome “met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of Year 2.” Due to these results and “a recently completed pre-NDA meeting with the [FDA],” the Company planned to submit its NDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -68.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RETA stock has declined by -73.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.06% and lost -76.45% year-on date.

The market cap for RETA stock reached $1.16 billion, with 36.39 million shares outstanding and 29.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 364.89K shares, RETA reached a trading volume of 9812081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $226.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $110 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $236, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 9.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.95.

RETA stock trade performance evaluation

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -68.03. With this latest performance, RETA shares dropped by -72.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.79 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.25, while it was recorded at 59.41 for the last single week of trading, and 109.83 for the last 200 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,456 million, or 85.90% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,243,272, which is approximately -1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,438,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.14 million in RETA stocks shares; and CPMG INC, currently with $157.65 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 1,781,505 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 1,939,018 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 23,040,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,760,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,233 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 853,471 shares during the same period.