why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $336.14

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE: LH] traded at a low on 12/09/21, posting a -5.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $281.97. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Labcorp Announces Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value.

Board of Directors Approves Plans to Initiate Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Capital Allocation Plan Enables Continued Investments in Key Growth Areas, Science and Innovation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2453512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for LH stock reached $27.07 billion, with 96.30 million shares outstanding and 95.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.33K shares, LH reached a trading volume of 2453512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LH shares is $336.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LH shares from 194 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is set at 7.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has LH stock performed recently?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, LH shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.09, while it was recorded at 290.90 for the last single week of trading, and 275.87 for the last 200 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.24 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.13.

Return on Total Capital for LH is now 19.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.19. Additionally, LH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] managed to generate an average of $21,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings go to -9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

There are presently around $25,418 million, or 92.20% of LH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,847,017, which is approximately -0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,749,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in LH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in LH stock with ownership of nearly 1.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE:LH] by around 5,968,200 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 7,172,352 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 72,490,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,630,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LH stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,109 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 365,061 shares during the same period.