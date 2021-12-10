why CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.63

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] traded at a low on 12/09/21, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.30. The company report on December 9, 2021 that CyrusOne Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), announced that it has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. The pledge calls upon CyrusOne and participating organizations to accelerate diversity and inclusion programs. Signing the pledge provides CyrusOne an enhanced framework to engage with stakeholders on DE&I issues, bring third-party expertise to existing DE&I efforts, and provide access to additional resources.

“Supporting and investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives is a core tenant of our company. Signing this pledge means a great deal to us. At CyrusOne, our golden rule of respect for each other and the values that we each bring as individuals is paramount. Every day we strive to embrace different cultures and engage with our colleagues and customers in a way that reflects and respects their unique perspectives and experiences,” said David Ferdman, Interim President and CEO of CyrusOne. “It takes all of us across every industry to make impactful change, and I am excited to join this effort to make the necessary changes to push us forward.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3276506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CyrusOne Inc. stands at 0.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.91%.

The market cap for CONE stock reached $11.34 billion, with 124.20 million shares outstanding and 121.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CONE reached a trading volume of 3276506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $89.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $78, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

How has CONE stock performed recently?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.26, while it was recorded at 89.20 for the last single week of trading, and 75.40 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +16.69. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.13. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $93,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Insider trade positions for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

There are presently around $12,092 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 21,070,775, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,776,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CONE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in CONE stock with ownership of nearly 13.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 13,554,664 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 10,580,153 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 111,165,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,300,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,600,807 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,423 shares during the same period.