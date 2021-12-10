why CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $106.82

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a low on 12/09/21, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.80. The company report on October 26, 2021 that CoStar Group Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Increased 17% Year-over-Year, CoStar Accelerated to Double-Digit Revenue Growth with Net Sales Reaching All-Time High.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $499 million, an increase of 17% over revenue of $426 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $64 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other items as described below) was $99 million or $0.25 per diluted share, an increase of $10 million or 11% versus the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $123 million, an increase of 13% versus EBITDA of $108 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3404229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $31.10 billion, with 392.42 million shares outstanding and 391.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 3404229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $106.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $825 to $1000, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 660 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 73.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.50, while it was recorded at 78.55 for the last single week of trading, and 85.55 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $30,137 million, or 96.50% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,399,512, which is approximately -5.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,555,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.93 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 22,857,972 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 22,135,309 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 336,532,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,525,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,071 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,325,724 shares during the same period.