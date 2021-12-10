why Compass Inc. [COMP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.33

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] slipped around -0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.34 at the close of the session, down -3.99%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Compass to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences. Robert Reffkin, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristen Ankerbrandt, Chief Financial Officer, will both present at:.

UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 2346922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc. [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $22 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.07 and a Gross Margin at +10.50. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.26.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -21.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.14. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$100,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.