Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] price surged by 4.43 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Extreme Introduces New E-Rate Eligible Solutions to Help Bridge Digital Divide in K-12 Education.

Schools and Libraries in US Benefit from Solutions to Power Distance Learning, High-Density Classroom Environments, and STEM-Based Programs.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today introduced new solutions eligible for purchase through the national E-Rate program for K-12 schools and public libraries in the US. E-Rate eligible solutions from Extreme include Wi-Fi 6E access points, fabric switching solutions, network analytics solutions, cloud networking solutions, and expert support services. Extreme’s participation in E-Rate is part of the company’s broader commitment to help bridge the digital divide in education.

A sum of 2509793 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Extreme Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $14.63 and dropped to a low of $13.68 until finishing in the latest session at $14.39.

The one-year EXTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.16. The average equity rating for EXTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extreme Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.87 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 8.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 717.57. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,498 million, or 85.40% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,037,381, which is approximately -2.076% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,584,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.85 million in EXTR stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $85.14 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 9,637,969 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,357,971 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 91,690,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,686,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,439,612 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,350 shares during the same period.