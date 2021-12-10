Wall Street Analyst Initiated Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] slipped around -11.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.56 at the close of the session, down -21.19%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Phreesia Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) announced financial results today for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

“We celebrated an important milestone in September as we surpassed 100 million patient visits enabled by our platform during the previous twelve months”, said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. “Every member of the Phreesia team has contributed to this achievement; I would like to congratulate them on reaching this milestone, and thank our clients for entrusting us to create a better, more engaging healthcare experience”.

Phreesia Inc. stock is now -21.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHR Stock saw the intraday high of $49.86 and lowest of $42.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.59, which means current price is +1.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 374.57K shares, PHR reached a trading volume of 2411261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phreesia Inc. [PHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $70 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Phreesia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on PHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36.

How has PHR stock performed recently?

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.14. With this latest performance, PHR shares dropped by -42.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.15 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.46, while it was recorded at 51.50 for the last single week of trading, and 60.37 for the last 200 days.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.03 and a Gross Margin at +52.70. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -12.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.44. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$33,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]

There are presently around $2,649 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,833,605, which is approximately 17.474% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,281,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.18 million in PHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $327.61 million in PHR stock with ownership of nearly 6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phreesia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR] by around 5,638,037 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,019,512 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,401,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,059,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,171,622 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,658 shares during the same period.