Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.42 during the day while it closed the day at $13.46. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Ballard Appoints New Board Member.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that, effective December 9, 2021, the company has appointed Ms. Kathleen (Kathy) Bayless to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bayless will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mr. Jim Roche, Chair of Ballard’s Board of Directors said, “We are pleased to announce Ms. Kathleen Bayless as a new member to our Board. Kathleen brings impressive and complementary financial management experience with high growth, global organizations. Her experience and knowledge will provide relevant and valuable insight as Ballard transitions into a growth trajectory.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has declined by -11.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.13% and lost -42.48% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $4.24 billion, with 297.61 million shares outstanding and 241.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3612052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.18 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.58 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 918.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 23,424,036 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,148,914 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 48,911,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,484,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,831,651 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,130 shares during the same period.