UBS lifts Sysco Corporation [SYY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $73.87 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Sysco Announces Agreement to Acquire The Coastal Companies, a Leading Fresh Produce Distributor.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire The Coastal Companies, a leading fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company. Upon completion of the transaction, the acquisition will operate as part of FreshPoint, Sysco’s specialty produce business. The acquisition will create a strong FreshPoint presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, provide significant value-added manufacturing capabilities and further diversify Sysco’s produce specialty business.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Founded in 1992 and based in Laurel, MD, The Coastal Companies generates annual revenue of approximately $600 million, and is comprised of three integrated businesses:.

Sysco Corporation represents 512.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.98 billion with the latest information. SYY stock price has been found in the range of $72.71 to $73.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 2711099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $89.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $88, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.50, while it was recorded at 72.65 for the last single week of trading, and 78.45 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 761.17. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 722.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $9,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 54.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $31,078 million, or 83.10% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,447,704, which is approximately 0.772% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,669,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 31,493,064 shares. Additionally, 529 investors decreased positions by around 24,467,707 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 366,873,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,834,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,035,620 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,025,188 shares during the same period.