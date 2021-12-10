Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] Revenue clocked in at $1.23 billion, down -53.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CURV] loss -27.92% on the last trading session, reaching $11.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Torrid Announces Planned Retirement of George Wehlitz, Chief Financial Officer, Following First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, has made the decision to retire at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Mr. Wehlitz will remain in his role through the completion of the Company’s fiscal 2021 annual financial filings and will serve as an advisor to the Company following his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Torrid is conducting a search for Mr. Wehlitz’s successor and will consider internal and external candidates.

“I want to thank George for his valuable contributions to our company’s success, including playing an important role in our separation from Hot Topic and our transition to a public company. The leadership team and I look forward to his ongoing support in the months ahead as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Liz Munoz, Chief Executive Officer of Torrid.

Torrid Holdings Inc. represents 110.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. CURV stock price has been found in the range of $11.10 to $13.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 676.41K shares, CURV reached a trading volume of 6380786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURV shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURV stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torrid Holdings Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for CURV stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.21, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Torrid Holdings Inc. go to 51.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]

There are presently around $249 million, or 15.80% of CURV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,245,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 2,811,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.0 million in CURV stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $28.55 million in CURV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torrid Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CURV] by around 15,941,405 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,941,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURV stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,941,405 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.