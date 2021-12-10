Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] Stock trading around $4.19 per share: What’s Next?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, up 11.44%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Recruiter.com Announces Partnership with Deel.

Recruiter.com partners with remote hiring startup Deel to help companies worldwide with their hiring and payroll needs.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com”), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Deel, a platform that streamlines worldwide compliance and payments for international teams, which recently raised $425 million at a valuation of $5.5 billion, empowering companies to hire contractors and employees globally.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock is now -49.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCRT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.83 and lowest of $3.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.82, which means current price is +69.98% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.58K shares, RCRT reached a trading volume of 6161208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has RCRT stock performed recently?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.13. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 50.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] managed to generate an average of -$63,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of RCRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCRT stocks are: ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC with ownership of 88,353, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 69,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in RCRT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $43000.0 in RCRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recruiter.com Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RCRT] by around 180,516 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCRT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,945 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.