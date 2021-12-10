Piper Sandler lifts Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] price plunged by -12.47 percent to reach at -$2.03. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Form 8.3 – Sumo Group plc.

A sum of 2744762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Sumo Logic Inc. shares reached a high of $15.845 and dropped to a low of $14.00 until finishing in the latest session at $14.25.

The one-year SUMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.97. The average equity rating for SUMO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $24.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SUMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

SUMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, SUMO shares dropped by -19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 14.60 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumo Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.63.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -28.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$105,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,247 million, or 69.80% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,577,621, which is approximately 15.329% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREYLOCK XIII GP LLC, holding 7,367,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.95 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $104.97 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 12,452,675 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 10,932,237 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,236,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,621,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,070 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,086 shares during the same period.