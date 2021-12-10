Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain 76.43% so far this year. What now?

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] plunged by -$2.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.0107 during the day while it closed the day at $22.46. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Perion Network Announces Upsize and Pricing of Approximately $156.5 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced the pricing of a follow-on public offering of 7,280,080 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $156.5 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $100.0 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,092,012 ordinary shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Perion’s ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and TASE under the ticker symbols “PERI” and “PERI.TA”, respectively.

Perion Network Ltd. stock has also loss -4.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PERI stock has inclined by 13.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.96% and gained 76.43% year-on date.

The market cap for PERI stock reached $809.68 million, with 34.57 million shares outstanding and 30.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 685.21K shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 5367909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Perion Network Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PERI stock trade performance evaluation

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, PERI shares dropped by -23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.69, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 19.83 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.59. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] managed to generate an average of $28,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $386 million, or 45.50% of PERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PERI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,648,993, which is approximately -10.922% of the company’s market cap and around 36.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,512,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.0 million in PERI stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $33.1 million in PERI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perion Network Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ:PERI] by around 4,650,079 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,722,454 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,399,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,772,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PERI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,561,620 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 361,625 shares during the same period.