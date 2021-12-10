Needham lifts Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KLIC] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in Several Upcoming Conferences.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:.

A sum of 2566820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $73.45 and dropped to a low of $67.61 until finishing in the latest session at $68.30.

The one-year KLIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for KLIC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLIC shares is $83.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KLIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLIC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

KLIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, KLIC shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.97, while it was recorded at 63.87 for the last single week of trading, and 56.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.58 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.19.

Return on Total Capital for KLIC is now 42.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.92. Additionally, KLIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

KLIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,014 million, or 98.18% of KLIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,616,660, which is approximately 2.02% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,199,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.88 million in KLIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $218.68 million in KLIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:KLIC] by around 7,817,113 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 5,912,437 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 45,249,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,979,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLIC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,037,934 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,836 shares during the same period.