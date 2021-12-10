NCR Corporation [NCR] Is Currently -8.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] price plunged by -8.92 percent to reach at -$3.94. The company report on December 8, 2021 that NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day 2021 event on December 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NCR executives presenting during the event include Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, President & Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.

A sum of 5845707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. NCR Corporation shares reached a high of $45.92 and dropped to a low of $38.8101 until finishing in the latest session at $40.25.

The one-year NCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.06. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $44 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.85, while it was recorded at 41.96 for the last single week of trading, and 42.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corporation Fundamentals:

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,454 million, or 94.20% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,392,965, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,632,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.83 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $280.14 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly 4.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 14,067,869 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 10,823,208 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 98,541,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,432,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,015,691 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,741,618 shares during the same period.