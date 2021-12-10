Mogo Inc. [MOGO] moved down -15.96: Why It’s Important

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] loss -15.96% or -0.75 points to close at $3.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5197765 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Mogo Announces US$27.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a financial technology, digital payments and crypto company, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 6,111,112 common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,055,556 common shares (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and each common share and one-half of one Warrant, a “Unit”), at a purchase price of US$4.50 per Unit, in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately US$27.5 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and expenses of the Offering payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

It opened the trading session at $3.86, the shares rose to $4.10 and dropped to $3.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOGO points out that the company has recorded -44.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MOGO reached to a volume of 5197765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mogo Inc. [MOGO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Mogo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for MOGO stock

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.05. With this latest performance, MOGO shares dropped by -32.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mogo Inc. [MOGO]

There are presently around $43 million, or 14.30% of MOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGO stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,800,377, which is approximately 3.499% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,723,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in MOGO stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.11 million in MOGO stock with ownership of nearly 33.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOGO] by around 862,408 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,252,678 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,997,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,112,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,823 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,156 shares during the same period.