Market cap of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] reaches 4.24B – now what?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] loss -5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $30.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Ionis and AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen.

– Collaboration expected to enable faster and deeper market penetration into growing global TTR amyloidosis market.

– The companies will jointly develop and commercialize eplontersen in the U.S., AstraZeneca has exclusive rights to commercialize in rest of the world.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 141.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24 billion with the latest information. IONS stock price has been found in the range of $30.17 to $32.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 2541513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $50 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on IONS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.20.

Trading performance analysis for IONS stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 38.20 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $3,932 million, or 86.90% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,172,154, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,800,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.08 million in IONS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $378.06 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly -4.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 5,894,316 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 9,246,050 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 106,922,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,062,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,239 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,776 shares during the same period.