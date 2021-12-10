Market cap of GitLab Inc. [GTLB] reaches 11.45B – now what?

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] closed the trading session at $76.92 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.00, while the highest price level was $81.48. The company report on December 6, 2021 that GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $66.8 million, up 58% year-over-yearStrong Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate at over 130%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ALL REMOTE — GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevOps Platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended October 31, 2021.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, GTLB reached to a volume of 3201171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

UBS have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 8.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.28.

GTLB stock trade performance evaluation

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 84.03 for the last single week of trading.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.55 and a Gross Margin at +87.87. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.30.

Return on Total Capital for GTLB is now -88.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.