Market cap of Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] reaches 49.80M – now what?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] loss -29.41% or -0.5 points to close at $1.20 with a heavy trading volume of 7073513 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company,” or “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency mining equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $1.23 and dropped to $1.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCNC points out that the company has recorded -58.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CCNC reached to a volume of 7073513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CCNC stock

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, CCNC shares dropped by -31.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4190, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3565 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.04 and a Gross Margin at +9.32. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.40.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.63. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of CCNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCNC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 239,793, which is approximately 66.554% of the company’s market cap and around 29.94% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 139,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CCNC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in CCNC stock with ownership of nearly 46.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 168,389 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 79,131 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 333,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,358 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,941 shares during the same period.