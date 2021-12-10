Market cap of Cadence Bank [CADE] reaches 5.84B – now what?

Cadence Bank [NYSE: CADE] gained 1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $29.92 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Cadence Bank Announces 2022 Share Repurchase Program.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the company to purchase up to an aggregate of 10 million shares of Cadence’s common stock. Subject to the approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, this new share repurchase program will be effective on January 3, 2022 and will expire on December 30, 2022. Cadence recently completed the repurchase of the full 6 million shares of Cadence common stock authorized under its current share repurchase program, which expires December 31, 2021.

Under the new share repurchase program, Cadence’s shares may be purchased periodically in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The new share repurchase program may be extended, modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of Cadence’s Board of Directors and does not commit Cadence to repurchase shares of its common stock. With respect to repurchases made pursuant to the new share repurchase program, the actual means of purchase, the timing of purchases, the target number of shares per purchase, and the maximum price or range of prices per purchase will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend upon a number of factors, including Cadence’s capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternate uses of capital, the market price of Cadence’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Cadence Bank represents 124.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.84 billion with the latest information. CADE stock price has been found in the range of $29.82 to $30.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CADE reached a trading volume of 2620530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cadence Bank [CADE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $35.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Cadence Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $34 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Cadence Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CADE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bank is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CADE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.55.

Trading performance analysis for CADE stock

Cadence Bank [CADE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CADE shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Cadence Bank [CADE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 29.69 for the last single week of trading.

Cadence Bank [CADE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bank [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.50. Cadence Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.86.

Return on Total Capital for CADE is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Bank [CADE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.84. Additionally, CADE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Bank [CADE] managed to generate an average of $49,619 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cadence Bank [CADE]

There are presently around $4,423 million, or 48.70% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,238,385, which is approximately -1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,352,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.77 million in CADE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $311.63 million in CADE stock with ownership of nearly -9.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Bank [NYSE:CADE] by around 11,731,454 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 14,469,776 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 124,288,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,489,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CADE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,058 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,175 shares during the same period.