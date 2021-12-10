Market cap of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] reaches 25.20B – now what?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] traded at a low on 12/09/21, posting a -2.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $104.38. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2021. The company had 243,762,453 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2862407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $25.20 billion, with 250.20 million shares outstanding and 220.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2862407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $128.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $130 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $125, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.82, while it was recorded at 105.70 for the last single week of trading, and 114.90 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $21,059 million, or 81.30% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,108,681, which is approximately -0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,238,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.23 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 4.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 11,872,193 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 15,400,417 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 169,673,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,946,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,050 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,539 shares during the same period.