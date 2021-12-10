Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 142.40M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] loss -8.05% on the last trading session, reaching $1.60 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Receives Safety Approval for Its EV700 Residential Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment Product Line.

TurnOnGreen’s EV700 Product Available for Order and Immediate Fulfillment from Amazon.com, Walmart and TurnOnGreen.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), has completed the rigorous safety testing for its TurnOnGreen™ EV700, a Level 2 240V/32A electrical vehicle supply equipment product line, obtaining safety certification in accordance with the UL 2594 standard, a mandatory requirement for electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers in North America.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. represents 58.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.40 million with the latest information. DPW stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $1.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 2252620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for DPW stock

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1082, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5808 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $9 million, or 7.50% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,154,422, which is approximately -3.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in DPW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.57 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 9.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 633,465 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 758,851 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,798,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,191,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,890 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 71,615 shares during the same period.