Market cap of AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] reaches 192.57M – now what?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] closed the trading session at $13.89 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.2501, while the highest price level was $14.79. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Pathogen Elimination Technology Company, Aeroclean Technologies, Launches Safe Air Technology Program.

AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq: AERC), a pathogen elimination technology company with Pūrgo™, a medical-grade air sanitization device, today announced plans to roll out their SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program. The SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program marks indoor spaces with signage and other visible assets to identify areas where Pūrgo™ medical-grade, air sanitization devices are installed.

AeroClean’s SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY ensures 24/7 protection in specified indoor spaces with Pūrgo™ and provides:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, AERC reached to a volume of 4986180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroClean Technologies Inc. is set at 24.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.44.

AERC stock trade performance evaluation

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.63. The present Moving Average recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading.