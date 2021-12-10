Market Analysts see Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gaining to $375. Time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.42%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Twilio Launches Twilio Ventures, a $50 Million Fund to Unlock the Imagination of Builders Fueling the Future of Customer Engagement.

New fund champions the next generation of developer-centric software companies and innovation in customer engagement.

Recent investments include Algolia, Mux, Hyro, Calixa, Well Health Inc. and Terazo.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock dropped by -14.16%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.85. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.51 billion, with 177.23 million shares outstanding and 167.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 2460173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $424.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $463, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 15.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.10.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 309.87, while it was recorded at 261.54 for the last single week of trading, and 344.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

TWLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,360 million, or 85.10% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,312,383, which is approximately 3.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,264,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.68 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 12,216,168 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 9,449,372 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 121,560,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,226,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,848 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,105 shares during the same period.