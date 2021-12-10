Market Analysts see Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] surged by $9.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $73.35 during the day while it closed the day at $71.93. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year-End Financial Results.

Board Authorizes Share Repurchase up to $1.0 Billion.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 30, 2021.

Ciena Corporation stock has also gained 16.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIEN stock has inclined by 33.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.14% and gained 36.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $11.25 billion, with 155.27 million shares outstanding and 153.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 9102454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $66.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CIEN stock trade performance evaluation

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.62. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.67 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.40, while it was recorded at 63.87 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.54 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.23.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.00. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $51,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.80%.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,661 million, or 93.30% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,272,529, which is approximately -0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,519,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $903.11 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $447.02 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 12.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 8,505,177 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 15,494,736 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 115,243,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,243,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,481,677 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,845,137 shares during the same period.