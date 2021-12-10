Market Analysts see Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gaining to $138. Time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] traded at a high on 12/09/21, posting a 2.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $128.66. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Arista Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association for Integration with Microsoft Azure Sentinel to Help Improve Customer Security.

Integration of Arista AI-driven network detection and response with Microsoft Azure Sentinel optimizes security operations.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Arista was nominated based on an integration between Arista’s NDR (Network Detection and Response) platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This integration enables faster remediation of threats by combining network context and threat detection with log-based and endpoint insights within Azure Sentinel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2414175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arista Networks Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for ANET stock reached $40.21 billion, with 307.46 million shares outstanding and 225.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 2414175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $127.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $490 to $530. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $375 to $490, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ANET stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANET shares from 420 to 460.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 43.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.97, while it was recorded at 124.66 for the last single week of trading, and 92.02 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.72. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $242,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 18.27%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $25,168 million, or 65.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,758,724, which is approximately 1.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,653,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in ANET stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly -35.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 20,503,740 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 18,789,696 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 161,277,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,570,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,548 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,470,396 shares during the same period.