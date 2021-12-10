Market Analysts see Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] closed the trading session at $68.05 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.34, while the highest price level was $68.54. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Agree Realty Announces Pricing Of Forward Common Stock Offering.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $68.15 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Citi, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan are acting as book-running managers for the offering and Raymond James, Stifel, Mizuho Securities, BTIG, Capital One Securities, Regions Securities, Baird, Berenberg Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott, and Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.21 percent and weekly performance of -0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 408.80K shares, ADC reached to a volume of 3567473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADC shares is $81.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agree Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Agree Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ADC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agree Realty Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADC in the course of the last twelve months was 228.28.

ADC stock trade performance evaluation

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, ADC shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.47, while it was recorded at 69.77 for the last single week of trading, and 70.36 for the last 200 days.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.34 and a Gross Margin at +60.37. Agree Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.64.

Return on Total Capital for ADC is now 3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.67. Additionally, ADC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] managed to generate an average of $1,858,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agree Realty Corporation go to 1.99%.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,051,795, which is approximately -0.573% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,624,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.93 million in ADC stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $400.02 million in ADC stock with ownership of nearly -13.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agree Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC] by around 3,928,976 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 8,788,206 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 60,670,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,388,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,034 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,683,670 shares during the same period.