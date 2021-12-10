Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] moved down -9.78: Why It’s Important

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] slipped around -0.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.46 at the close of the session, down -9.78%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Karyopharm Announces the Appointment of Peter K Honig, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Peter K Honig, MD, MPH, to the Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2021. Dr. Honig brings to Karyopharm over 30 years of drug development and regulatory sciences experience from past leadership roles with Pfizer, Merck and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Honig replaces Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, who has transitioned off the Board due to competing professional demands, effective December 2, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Honig to our Board of Directors. His deep knowledge of drug development and life cycle management, coupled with his strong background in regulatory sciences and oversight, further expands the breadth of experience of our Board. We look forward to benefiting from his advice and perspectives as we continue to grow the business and pursue our goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer,” said Barry E. Greene, Lead Director of Karyopharm. “Since joining our Board six years ago, Dr. Dolsten has been a trusted advisor who has made invaluable contributions and helped advance our clinical development programs. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Mikael for his dedicated service to Karyopharm and for his help in identifying his successor.”.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -58.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KPTI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.34 and lowest of $6.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.00, which means current price is +46.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 2303622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on KPTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.00 and a Gross Margin at +96.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.59.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -96.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -391.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 259.43. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$454,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $410 million, or 78.30% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,790,318, which is approximately 0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,019,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.42 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $38.54 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 5,961,214 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,602,029 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 43,705,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,269,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,363 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,301 shares during the same period.