Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -71.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.47 at the close of the session, up 8.89%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Jupiter Wellness Signs Definitive Agreement to Merge with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Drug Developer and Manufacturer of Synthetic Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals.

Owner of SYNDROS®(dronabinol), the only US-based FDA approved CII Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a liquid cannabinoid used in adults to treat: Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) associated in adult patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments; and Anorexia associated with weight loss in adult patients with Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

83,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Texas is FDA registered and licensed by the U.S. DEA to manufacture Schedule I to III controlled substances in a cGMP facility, with a DEA-exemption permit to export globally.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is now -71.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JUPW Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.88, which means current price is +27.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, JUPW reached a trading volume of 2429826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has JUPW stock performed recently?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, JUPW shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6414, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1688 for the last 200 days.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -481.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.69. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -590.17.

Return on Total Capital for JUPW is now -159.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -172.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.80.

Insider trade positions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.60% of JUPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JUPW stocks are: GLENVIEW TRUST CO with ownership of 1,990,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 412,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in JUPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in JUPW stock with ownership of nearly 11.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ:JUPW] by around 872,359 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 48,347 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,300,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,221,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUPW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,413 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 27,975 shares during the same period.