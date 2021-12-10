iPower Inc. [IPW] Revenue clocked in at $56.50 million, down -42.16% YTD: What’s Next?

iPower Inc. [NASDAQ: IPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.28%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that iPower Launches its First Nutrient Product Line “Flourish” on Amazon.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, is announcing the launch of its new “Flourish” line of advanced nutrient products, now available on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The initial line includes six SKUs across both nutrient and fertilizer categories with products ranging from cloning gels and plant supplements to plant and vegetable fertilizer, among others.

“We are thrilled to launch our highly-anticipated nutrient product line,” said iPower CEO Lawrence Tan. “We expect this to be the first set of many new SKUs that we introduce within the nutrient and fertilizer category. Nutrient and fertilizer sales represent approximately 20% of our total revenue and, until now, have only included third-party branded products. As such, the launch of our very own branded products presents a strong opportunity for both revenue growth and margin expansion.

The one-year iPower Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.11. The average equity rating for IPW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.35 million, with 26.48 million shares outstanding and 8.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.36K shares, IPW stock reached a trading volume of 7743918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iPower Inc. [IPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPW shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iPower Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

IPW Stock Performance Analysis:

iPower Inc. [IPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.28. With this latest performance, IPW shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for iPower Inc. [IPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into iPower Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iPower Inc. [IPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.20. iPower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.43.

Return on Total Capital for IPW is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iPower Inc. [IPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.55. Additionally, IPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.iPower Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

iPower Inc. [IPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.80% of IPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPW stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,092,120, which is approximately 38.909% of the company’s market cap and around 69.42% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 339,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in IPW stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.45 million in IPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iPower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in iPower Inc. [NASDAQ:IPW] by around 604,592 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 909,573 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 362,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,877,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,920 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,938 shares during the same period.