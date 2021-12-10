H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] – find out why.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.76%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Northern Dynasty Comments on Environmental Protection Agency’s Statement on Future Actions Regarding Alaska’s Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) comments on the November 17, 2021 press release by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) in which the EPA extended the deadline to either withdraw the 2014 Proposed Determination or to prepare a Recommended Determination regarding the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“While it is not yet known what action, if any, the EPA will finally take, we are cautiously optimistic about their commitment to consider new information that has become available since the 2014 Proposed Determination and to make science-based decisions,” said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. “We do not know which new information they may use in their decision, but we believe that the strong administrative record of the overwhelmingly positive Final Environmental Impact Statement of 2020 that was prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should be an important part of it.”.

Over the last 12 months, NAK stock rose by 13.50%. The average equity rating for NAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.92 million, with 528.47 million shares outstanding and 518.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, NAK stock reached a trading volume of 3541965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4167, while it was recorded at 0.3764 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5038 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -37.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 27,695,248, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,877,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.47 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -16.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 6,610,149 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,624,743 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 64,275,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,510,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,624,689 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 695,973 shares during the same period.