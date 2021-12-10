Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] moved down -3.82: Why It’s Important

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.26 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Great Panther Mining Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

(All dollar amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted).

Great Panther Mining Limited stock has also gained 3.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPL stock has declined by -47.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.91% and lost -70.49% year-on date.

The market cap for GPL stock reached $114.75 million, with 356.70 million shares outstanding and 353.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 2747178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

GPL stock trade performance evaluation

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -34.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3711, while it was recorded at 0.2526 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5983 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,261,732, which is approximately -5.671% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.93 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly -11.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 429,952 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,251 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,037,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,021,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,486 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 5,342,604 shares during the same period.