Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] fell -41.11% so far this year. What now?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.07%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Genetic Technologies Announces New Partnership and geneType COVID-19 Risk Test Patent Allowance from the USPTO.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease confirms that the Company’s US patent application for its novel geneType COVID-19 Risk Test has been accepted:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New partnership agreement signed with IBX and 1health expands patient access in US.

Over the last 12 months, GENE stock dropped by -34.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.56 million, with 14.84 million shares outstanding and 14.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.85K shares, GENE stock reached a trading volume of 2708364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 336.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

GENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, GENE shares dropped by -25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.60 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genetic Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7156.98 and a Gross Margin at -530.07. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5870.91.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -48.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.95. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 62,408, which is approximately -21.509% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 40,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in GENE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $79000.0 in GENE stock with ownership of nearly -30.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 47,176 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 168,994 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,556 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 101,584 shares during the same period.