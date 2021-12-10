For Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] loss -1.65% or -0.36 points to close at $21.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2281609 shares. The company report on December 6, 2021 that UPDATE — Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, February 10. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (Conference ID: 3958479). A live webcast of the conference call will be available at kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.

It opened the trading session at $21.51, the shares rose to $21.72 and dropped to $21.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRG points out that the company has recorded -6.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, KRG reached to a volume of 2281609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on KRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 238.57.

Trading performance analysis for KRG stock

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.47, while it was recorded at 21.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.82 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.99. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$141,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $4,563 million, or 42.50% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,721,983, which is approximately -3.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,901,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.9 million in KRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $252.88 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 19,612,762 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 13,342,228 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 176,064,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,019,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,670,789 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 842,712 shares during the same period.