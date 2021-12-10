F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is 26.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] closed the trading session at $12.03 on 12/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.89, while the highest price level was $12.13. The company report on November 15, 2021 that FNB Receives Bank On Certification for eStyle Checking Account.

National Certification for Safe, Affordable Accounts Affirms FNB’s Commitment to Strengthening Vulnerable Communities.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its eStyle no-overdraft checking account has received national Bank On certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) for its affordability, high functionality and focus on consumer safety.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.63 percent and weekly performance of 1.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 2613608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47.

FNB stock trade performance evaluation

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.59.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.17. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $68,144 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,049 million, or 80.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,522,648, which is approximately 0.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,908,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.14 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $359.56 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,769,252 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,392,542 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 226,446,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,608,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,548,806 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,143 shares during the same period.