Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $65

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] loss -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $62.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Dynatrace Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency.

Status reflects company’s proven success helping the innovators in the world’s largest organizations simplify cloud complexity and digitally transform faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation affirms Dynatrace’s demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success helping the world’s largest organizations leverage observability and advanced AIOps to simplify and accelerate their application modernization and cloud migration journeys.

Dynatrace Inc. represents 283.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.18 billion with the latest information. DT stock price has been found in the range of $62.33 to $65.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2894304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 73.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.72, while it was recorded at 61.77 for the last single week of trading, and 60.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $17,525 million, or 96.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $943.67 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 18,819,472 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 15,581,549 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 235,501,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,902,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,441 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,001 shares during the same period.