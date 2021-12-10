DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock Downgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $40

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.13%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that DXC Technology Enables Copa Airlines’ Transformation by Modernizing and Migrating Passenger Service System with Cloud Right™ Approach.

DXC transforms the legacy Passenger Service System (PSS), making Copa one of the world’s leading full-service airlines to operate a PSS entirely in the public cloud.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced a multiyear renewal with Copa Airlines, a leading Latin American airline carrier, to modernize the mainframe-based Passenger Service System (PSS) and migrate it entirely to the public cloud, without business disruption. DXC, in collaboration with its strategic partner Microsoft, and Copa, will lead the transformative initiative.

Over the last 12 months, DXC stock rose by 23.11%. The one-year DXC Technology Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.88. The average equity rating for DXC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.80 billion, with 252.40 million shares outstanding and 249.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, DXC stock reached a trading volume of 2723640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58.

DXC Stock Performance Analysis:

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.91, while it was recorded at 30.86 for the last single week of trading, and 34.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DXC Technology Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.04. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$1,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 28.40%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,897 million, or 90.20% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,956,342, which is approximately -1.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 16,568,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.58 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $476.31 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 18,387,377 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 17,463,419 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 184,493,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,344,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,805,409 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,844,444 shares during the same period.