Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] is -30.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] loss -6.72% on the last trading session, reaching $2.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that DBGI Announces Upcoming Launch with Google Pay App.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBGI”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that it is launching an exclusive branded offer on the Google Pay App; which was just recently relaunched with all new features just this past year.

The Google Pay app is consistently leveraged by approximately 150,000,000 people every month across forty countries, and is evenly balanced between Women and Men mainly within the Gen Z and Millennial sector which comprises 18 to 34 year olds.

Digital Brands Group Inc. represents 12.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.47 million with the latest information. DBGI stock price has been found in the range of $2.31 to $2.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 2337811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for DBGI stock

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -34.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.60% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 963,847, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 42.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in DBGI stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $76000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 1,078,414 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 103,304 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 12,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,633 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,942 shares during the same period.