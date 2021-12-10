Deutsche Bank lifts Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares it Does not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for $41.50 per Share.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”) not already owned by SHUSA for $41.50 per share (the “Offer Price”).

Under the terms of the merger agreement entered into on August 23, 2021 by and among SHUSA, SC and Max Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA (the “Purchaser”), the Tender Offer will be followed by a second-step merger (the “Merger” and together with the Tender Offer, the “Transaction”), in which the Purchaser will be merged with and into SC, with SC surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA, and all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not tendered in the Tender Offer will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price in cash.

Over the last 12 months, SC stock rose by 86.51%. The one-year Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.88. The average equity rating for SC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.72 billion, with 306.09 million shares outstanding and 60.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 718.52K shares, SC stock reached a trading volume of 2300754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SC shares is $40.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.27.

SC Stock Performance Analysis:

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, SC shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.83, while it was recorded at 42.24 for the last single week of trading, and 37.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.16 and a Gross Margin at +75.39. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.79.

Return on Total Capital for SC is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 732.90. Additionally, SC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] managed to generate an average of $163,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

SC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. go to 13.85%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,944 million, or 20.40% of SC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SC stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 245,593,555, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 80.37% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,397,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.96 million in SC stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $527.05 million in SC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC] by around 18,434,562 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 17,560,812 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 270,958,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,954,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,306,620 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,056 shares during the same period.